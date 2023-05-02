Federal authorities say a man from Cherry Hill has been sentenced to a decade in prison on child porn-related charges.

33-year-old Ryan Osinski, who was a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force when he was charged, according to patch.com, pleaded guilty on November 17th of last year to one count of distribution of child pornography.

He was recently sentenced to 120 months in prison and another 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in December 2020, law enforcement officers interviewed Osinski after receiving information that images of child sexual abuse were shared from an IP address assigned to Osinski’s home.

During and after the interview, law enforcement officers lawfully reviewed the contents of Osinski’s cell phone, which contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse. They found links and folders on a cloud storage website controlled by Osinski that Osinski transmitted to others using a social media application on his cell phone. These links and folders contained numerous images and videos of child sexual abuse, including materials that depicted prepubescent children and sadomasochistic conduct.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Department of the Air Force for their work in this case.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.