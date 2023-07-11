Save The Date To Get Lost Among The Sunflowers In Belleplain, NJ

There's something romantic about summertime, wouldn't you say? I don't know whether it's the warm night air, the gorgeous sunsets, or the beautiful fields of flowers in bloom, but there's no other vibe quite like those summer nights.

That's why it's always a good idea to be on the lookout for ways to take your summertime date nights up a notch. Judge me if you must, but I'm SUCH a sucker for romantic movies. Take me on a date like an over-the-top Nicholas Sparks-esque movie and you'll most likely win me over.

There's an upcoming event happening in South Jersey that will have every romantic giddy about the possibilities that night will bring. A flower farm located in Belleplain, Cape May County, is hosting a "u-pick, u picnic" event in early September. You and your honey can reserve a spot to sip amongst the sunflowers while you pick your own bouquets and enjoy a custom-made charcuterie platter.

That sounds like the perfect date to me.

According to the event's posting on Facebook, to reserve your spot it'll cost you $65 per person. It includes a bucket, clippers to collect your bushels, and the charcuterie grazing box. Honestly, it sounds like SUCH a romantic night for all who attend.

If I were a betting gal, I'd say that spots for this event will probably fill up quickly, so the sooner you reserve yours, the better.

All of the information can be found on the Facebook post HERE or you can take a look at it below:

Source: Facebook

