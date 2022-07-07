Summer is a special time at the Cape May Zoo. The animals are greeted by families and visitors every single day with school being out.

This week is even more special for two of our furry friends at the Cape May Park and Zoo. The lions, Lex and Bella, are celebrating their 11th birthday inside the park. Many visitors who know and love them have already reached out to wish the dynamic duo some happy birthday wishes. They celebrated their birthday on Tuesday, July 5th. However, in true Jersey fashion, they're no doubt getting a whole week of extra loving.

Who doesn't celebrate their birthday week, after all?

The zoo shared a picture of the lions on their Facebook page and was met with many happy messages for Lex and Bella. Someone even shared a drawing of the lions!

People shared their experiences watching the lions interact during their time visiting the exhibit while others just offered a generic "happy birthday" wish. Some people shared photos of Lex and Bella from their time at the zoo. In the pictures shared, they certainly are true to their described personalities. For example, the zoo describes Lex as the one who enjoys to lay back and relaxing. That was evident in one picture someone shared of him just hanging out as he waited for Bella to wake up from her nap.

It's not too late to leave your own birthday message for Lex and Bella. Just drop your birthday wish for the lions in the comments under the picture the zoo shared to their Facebook page HERE.

Happy Birthday, Lex and Bella!

