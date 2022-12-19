Scotty McCreery makes his way onto the nice list with this gift for fans. The popular singer has added his touch to a holiday classic, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

McCreery's voice is inviting, but commanding as he recites the famous Christmas story that dates back to the 1800s. The country star could have a future in voiceover work, couldn't he? His calming tone brings the story to life as a peaceful instrumental comprised of violin, piano and a soft jingle bell play in the background:

"'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house / Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse / The stockings were hung by the chimney with care / In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there."



It's a different side of the "Five More Minutes" singer, and a tradition we hope he'll continue.

In 2020, McCreery will be celebrating Christmas with his wife, Gabi, and their dog, Moose. The pup is the star of some sweet photos the couple shared to Instagram on Tuesday (Dec. 22):

Listen to Scotty McCreery's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

