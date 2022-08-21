Scotty McCreery's wife Gabi is pregnant with the couple's first child, and for her baby shower theme, she drew inspiration from one of her favorite classic characters from children's literature: Winnie-The-Pooh.

No detail went overlooked: From the iconic "Hundred Acre Wood" sign -- modified to read "The McCreerys" -- to an arch of brown, green and white balloons, a tree stump and Pooh-themed artwork, the party reflected the country star couple's hope that their unborn son will love reading Winnie-The-Pooh books as much as they do.

"The dreamiest baby shower for baby boy," the singer's wife wrote on social media, where she posted a carousel of snapshots from the party. In addition to spotlighting the adorable decor, she also posed with friends and family in the picture, as well as including some shots of herself opening baby gifts. One particularly memorable gift was a tiny leather jacket.

"So so thankful for the sweetest family and friends," Gaby continued. "Little Beignet and I felt all the love yesterday. Here's to hoping he loves Pooh as much as I do."

McCreery and Gabi, who have been married since 2018, announced that Gabi was pregnant back in June. They also shared the baby's sex at that time, with McCreery admitting that finding out they were having a boy was a little bit of a shock.

"I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there," he explained. "Gabi's from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy."

Due to the fact that they were so sure their baby was going to be a girl, the singer said that deciding on a name from their unborn son was proving to be tough. "So we had a girl name picked out, but we didn't have a boy name. So we're still in the process. It will literally pop up at dinner," he continued.

They were originally eyeing an early November due date, but their plans got moved up slightly after a doctor's appointment in mid-July. After discovering that Gabi was measuring ahead of schedule, the doctor moved her due date to October 31 -- aka Halloween.