If there’s one thing folks here in New Jersey know how to do, it’s bounce back. Apparently that includes recovering from a little too much holiday spending.

We all know how easy it is to swipe our way into holiday joy and then that inevitable January regret. A “treat yourself” here, a last-minute gift there… suddenly you're promising your credit card you’ll do better while holiday shopping next year.

Here’s some good news: a recent study from the team at CardRates found that New Jersey is actually one of the best states in the entire country at paying off holiday debt.

I know… shocking, but also kind of impressive.

holiday shopping Photo by sarah b on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey Shoppers Are Crushing Holiday Debt

According to the study, only 17% of New Jersey residents still have balances from last year’s holiday shopping. That number is wayyyy below the 26% national average. That puts us in a surprisingly responsible category, wouldn’t you say? Not too much credit card debt, here!

Sure, we may splurge on food, experiences, and over-the-top gift wrapping, but we also know how to clean up after ourselves financially.

We’re even doing better than both of our neighbors. New York sits at 30% still carrying last year’s holiday debt, and Pennsylvania is at 20%. They’re not terrible… but they’re certainly not Jersey-level good.

NJ's In A LOT Of Credit Card Debt Photo by Jim Chen on Unsplash loading...

Heading Into This Holiday Season Strong

With December balances about to spike again (because of course they are), New Jersey shoppers are entering the season in a much stronger position than most.

Enjoy the peppermint lattes, grab that extra present, just maybe skip the 47 impulse buys at Target. Either way, NJ’s doing great so far this holiday!

