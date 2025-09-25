Atlantic City Lifeguards Rescue 2 Non-Swimmers From The Surf
A scary situation unfolded Monday afternoon along the Atlantic City shoreline, reminding us all that the ocean is no joke, especially in late September.
Atlantic City Beach Patrol spotted two individuals struggling in the water near the Tennessee Avenue beach. Sources report that unfortunately, neither of them knew how to swim.
Lifeguards Rescue Two Non-Swimmers From Atlantic City Surf
One person was pulled out conscious, but the currents were strong. The second person was apparently found bleeding, unconscious, and without a pulse. Thanks to fast, expert action by lifeguards performing CPR on the sand, she eventually regained a weak pulse and was rushed to the hospital by the Atlantic City Fire Department.
While most people have mentally checked out of beach season by mid-September, lifeguards are still watching in AC, and thank goodness in this case. With rough surf and unpredictable weather all week, even seasoned swimmers could be in trouble.
For folks without any swimming skills? It’s a recipe for disaster. This incident could’ve easily turned tragic, but the AC Beach Patrol once again proved with this rescue why they’re some of the best in the game.
Friendly Reminder: Respect NJ’s Ocean
The beach might look calm and Instagram-worthy, but the ocean is powerful. If you’re not a swimmer, please stay out. At the very least, stay very, very shallow. Also, September isn’t a free pass to swim unsupervised. Lifeguards are there for a reason.
Massive kudos to the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for the quick response and the life-saving work they pulled off this week.
