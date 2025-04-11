Ocean City Fire and Police Rescue 28 OCHS High School Rowers

We haven't been having the spring weather we hoped to have in South Jersey.

There have been a few nice, warm days, but it's mostly been damp and cool over the last couple of weeks.

Weather may have played a factor in a challenge that confronted the Ocean City High School Crew team this week.

Ocean City Fire comes to rescue of Ocean City High School Crew team

Officials with the Ocean City Firefighters Association said that its members came to the rescue of 28 high schoolers and four coaches this week.

On Wednesday afternoon, just before 6 pm, Ocean City Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of the Tennessee Avenue Boat Ramp for a water rescue.

Thanks to changing weather, several of the Ocean City High School Crew boats - or shells - started taking on water. The boats had also been blown off course.

Fire crews were able to quickly launch three rescue boats to intercept the crew shells.

No injuries reported

The fire crew boat members quickly determined that the 32 rowers and coaches needed their assistance.

The students and coaches were helped back to shore with the help of the fire crews.

Ambulance calls went out, off-duty EMS crews were called to the scene, and mutual aid from Upper Township also came to the scene.

Ultimately, it was determined that there were no injuries.

A big thanks to all those involved for their quick response. What could have been a terrible outcome was avoided thanks to all the crews who answered the call.

SOURCE: Ocean City Firefighters Association.

