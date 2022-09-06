YAY! Sea Isle City, NJ Street Parking is Free Again!

Sea Isle City NJ/Facebook

Still planning to visit Sea Isle City? Good news! Street parking is back to being free!

While so many vacationers have gone back to where they came, with Labor Day Weekend behind us and the new school year starting, there's still what we call "locals summer."

And one of the best parts of "locals summer" is some of the beach towns waiving the cost of street parking.

Sea Isle City announced on Facebook today that parking is once again FREE!

Parking meters have officially been shut off. So, go enjoy all that Sea Isle still has to enjoy, including the upcoming Fall Family Festival on Saturday, September 17th!

