NJ Bakery Serving Up Colorful “Santa’s Trashcan” Cookie

Santa's got two main food groups that he enjoys. The first are sweets, the second are cookies. Now, why are cookies not included in the "sweets" food group? They deserve a category all by themselves since that's all Santa eats on Christmas Eve every year.

If you want to dive deep with that logic, then it's safe to say that Santa's trash is filled with some pretty delicious scraps. Cookies, brownies, cakes, candies, you name it. If it's a sweet, then anything he doesn't finish winds up in his waste bucket. They don't have garbage disposals in the North Pole.

One New Jersey bakery took that logic and ran with it all the way down the field to bring us, what I think, is the most interesting Christmas cookie flavor I've ever heard of. It's called "Santa's Trashcan."

Crushed potato chips, Cadbury mini cream eggs, and holiday rice Krispy treats are only a few of the ingredients that make up these colorful creations.

They're from a place called "Secret Ghost Bakehouse." It's a bakery that started out of Danielle Fee and Brandon Ribeiro's kitchen. The duties are split 50/50 between this husband-and-wife tag team. Ribeiro is the one baking all the tasty treats while Fee gets the word out about the new flavors, designs all the packaging, and handles the social media.

That's how we found out about this gem of a dessert. Doesn't it look absolutely delicious?

The cookies have become SO popular that they were even featured in New Jersey Digest! How cool!

