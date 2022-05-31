UPDATE - Tuesday afternoon: Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old James Swayne of Somerset, NJ, suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his car. The woman who was killed has been identified as 75-year-old Donna Buhner of Erma.

UPDATE - Monday night: WCAU-TV reports the woman who was struck while sitting on a bench died on Monday. Our original report continues below.

Published reports say as many as five people were injured Sunday evening when an out-of-control car crashed into a bench and then into Delaware Bay in Lower Township.

According to WCAU-TV, two cars filled with family members were traveling to see the sunset when the driver of one of cars, who may have been experiencing a medical incident, lost control, hit another car, struck a bench where a woman was sitting, and then plunged into the water.

Get our free mobile app

WPVI-TV says the accident happened around 8 PM in the area of Beach Drive near Lincoln Blvd. in North Cape May.

Beach Drive and Lincoln Blvd in North Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps Beach Drive and Lincoln Blvd in North Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Two people reportedly left the scene in a medical helicopter and three others were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.

As of late Sunday night, the condition of any of the injured people was not known.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135.