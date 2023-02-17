Authorities in Middle and Lower Townships are asking for help from the public as they investigate two armed carjackings that happened within an hour Thursday afternoon.

First incident

The first incident happened around 3:30 in the 900 block of Irving Avenue in North Cape May, Lower Township.

The victim reported two subjects approached her, pointed the handgun and demanded she turnover the keys to her vehicle. The victim refused, at which time the subjects fled the area in a grey four door sedan.

900 block of Irving Avenue in North Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps 900 block of Irving Avenue in North Cape May NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Second incident

About one hour later, Middle Township Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of Route 9 in the Edgewood section of the township for a report of a robbery/carjacking.

The victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by two subjects, one subject pointed a handgun at him and demanded his vehicle keys. After obtaining the keys the subjects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, a gray 2018 Dodge Durango and the above grey sedan vehicle.

2900 block of Route 9 in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps 2900 block of Route 9 in Middle Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Same suspects in both crimes

A police investigation revealed both incidents were carried out by the same two people.

The subjects are described as two black males driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania registration LTE-6344.

The Camry had been reported stolen, taken at gunpoint, by the Philadelphia Police Department on February 15th.

Stolen Toyota Camry - Photo: Lower Township Police Department Stolen Toyota Camry - Photo: Lower Township Police Department loading...

Further investigation revealed the Camry and the Durango are currently not in the area.

Help police

These incidents are currently under investigation by the Middle Township and Lower Township Police Departments and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities are asking anyone in the area with outside video surveillance systems to review their footage.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135.

22 More Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.