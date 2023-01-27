Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May.
Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May.
Get our free mobile app
A cash-back attempt is when someone attempts to return a stolen or shoplifted item in order to get a cash refund.
It's not known what item or items were being returned.
Police have released these two photos of the pair, and they ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 609-886-2711. No further information has been released,
SOURCE: Lower Township Police Department.
Comparing the Most & Least Expensive Homes For Sale in Cape May
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.