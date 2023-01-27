Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper

Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May.

Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May.

A cash-back attempt is when someone attempts to return a stolen or shoplifted item in order to get a cash refund.

It's not known what item or items were being returned.

Police have released these two photos of the pair, and they ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 609-886-2711. No further information has been released,

SOURCE: Lower Township Police Department.

