Several people were injured and one person had to be extricated from the car during a one-vehicle crash Sunday on the Garden State Parkway in Marmora.

The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call at about 3:45 pm Sunday for a car that had left the roadway and crashed into a tree. The crash happened at mile marker 23.5 northbound on the Parkway.

The first responders from Marmora Vol Fire Company were assisted with an additional ambulance from the Ocean City Fire Department.

The fire company reports that several people in the vehicle were injured and were transported to the hospital. One person had to be extricated from the car.

There was no immediate update on the condition of any of the people hurt in the crash.

