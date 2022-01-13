Shakeup: Exec. Director & Board Vice Chair Both Out At NJ CRDA

BREAKING NEWS EXCLUSIVE FIRST REPORT

We have learned and confirmed that there is a major shakeup at the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

We’ve confirmed this breaking news through 3 impeccable sources, including a current CRDA Board Member and a current member of the New Jersey Legislature that Matt Doherty, Executive Director and Board Vice Chairman Richard Tolson are both out.

Doherty joined the CRDA On July 1, 2018 as Executive Director. He resigned as Mayor of Belmar, New Jersey to take the position.

Tolson was a member of the CRDA Board from 2012 until his departure now.

We have spoken with Tolson, who said:

“For the past 9 years I have had the privilege of serving the people of Atlantic City through my involvement on the CRDA.

I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given yet disappointed I won’t be able to continue as a member of the CRDA.

My hope is as new board members are appointed, they are committed and actually spend time in Atlantic City,” said Tolson.

Tolson leaves a class act.

Tolson served as CRDA Board Vice Chairman since 2018. He has been serving on a “holdover status.”

Yes, it has not escaped me that we can report this breaking news the day after the long-serving New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney has left office.

We earlier reported here that Steve Sweeney has his eyes set on running for Governor in 2025.

NOTE OF PERSONAL PRIVILEGE : I Like both men and thought they did a very good job in their respective positions.

This is a developing story, which we will continue to update.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History

Steel Pier