Stockton University Wins Big In New Jersey Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

Yes, Dr. Harvey Kesselman is wearing a nice suit and a nice big smile, as Stockton University is a very big winner in the New Jersey fiscal year 2023 budget process.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the state budget. This is now official.

Here’s what this means for Stockton University:

Beginning tomorrow, Friday, July 1, 2022, Stockton will receive $39,409,000 in state funding.

This represents a whopping increase of $10,457,000 versus what Governor Murphy initially proposed back in March, 2022.

Additionally, Stockton University will receive $6,751,000 more in state funding in 2023 vs. 2022.

This is a “life-changing” increase, which will benefit Stockton University in so many material ways.

Earlier today we wrote about the leadership and collegiality of Governor Murphy, Senator Vince Polistina, and Assemblypersons Don Guardian and Claire Swift.

If you missed it, here’s a direct link:

Atlantic County Senator Vince Polistina Supports 2023 NJ Budget

Read More: Atlantic County Senator Vince Polistina Supports 2023 NJ Budget

We caught up with Dr. Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University earlier today, who said:

I could not be more proud, honored, and grateful of the local support we received from Senator Polistina and Assemblypersons Guardian and Swift. By supporting the budget, they supported Stockton and their other Atlantic County constituencies, and that level of bipartisanship rarely occurs anymore.

This is the exact point that we made earlier today in our coverage about the 2nd District legislative team and their 3 votes in support of Governor Murphy’s fiscal year 2023 budget.

Get our free mobile app

When Statesmen are willing to put partisan politics aside, great things are possible.

From a financial standpoint, this is the most respect that Stockton University has ever been shown during the fiscal year budget process.

It is a great day in Osprey Nation!