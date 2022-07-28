NJ Governor Murphy Names Sarkos Atlantic City Acting Police Chief

It’s been a long time coming.

Atlantic City Police Interim Officer-in-Charge, James Sarkos has been promoted to Acting Chief of Police, effective immediately.

Sarkos has worked under the interim title since October, 2020.

This is such an important decision that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy personally broke the news himself saying:

I am pleased to announce James Sarkos as Acting Chief of the Atlantic City PoliceDepartment. Throughout his tenure as Interim Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Chief Sarkos has distinguished himself as an exemplary leader of the Atlantic City Police Department and the community he has committed his life to protect.

It’s very rare for a local police chief to catch the eye of the sitting Governor in this fashion. It’s actually to Sarkos’ credit, as he has performed exceptionally well under challenging circumstances.

Jacquelyn Suárez, Director of the Division of Local Government Services, officially made the appointment under the current state legislation, whereby the state of New Jersey has total authority over all City of Atlantic City operations and finances.

The state of New Jersey must still decide whether they will call for a Civil Service written Chief’s examination for the full-time position.

Sarkos is holding the title of Acting Chief until this matter is resolved.

Sarkos has many well placed leaders in support of him being appointed to the permanent Chief of Police. It appears to be headed in that direction.

Governor Murphy does not make hasty decisions; evidence being Sarkos’ 1 year and 9 months holding the Interim title.

SOURCE : New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

