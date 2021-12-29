After more than 30 years, the ShopRite store off Laurel Hill Road in Clementon, Camden County could be moving, and the 'where to?' is interesting.

Chatter on the Gloucester Township Talk Facebook page would seem to indicate that ShopRite Laurel Hill intends to take over the old Kmart off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. The retailer closed in the Cherrywood Plaza a few years ago.

Backing up that claim, is the YouTube channel Sleeve Did It. Back in September, that content creator talks about having insider knowledge from an 'anonymous source' that ShopRite is bound for the former Kmart, and that's the reason why the grocery store has yet to add a more expansive prepared foods section.

Back in June 2020, there were rumors the empty space could become a Giant Fitness, according to 42freeway.com, but with Planet Fitness also in the same shopping center, that may have been shut down.

More recently, there was talk the Kmart would become a bowling alley. But, I, for one, would be totally in favor of the store being occupied by ShopRite. Where it's located now off has always been NOTORIOUSLY dangerous to exit when making a left onto Laurel Road, and the parking lot is a hassle.

The supermarket, which used to be a Shop 'n Bag, has been in the same spot since the early 1980s. I believe it was the first Zallie's-owned ShopRite in South Jersey. So, a move to a renovated space could breathe some new life into it. Plus, Cherrywood Plaza has a lot more room for parking, and more convenient parking at that.

I spend a lot of time in that general area of Gloucester Township, so I will be doing some more digging to find out how much truth there are the rumors of a ShopRite move, and keeping a close eye on the old Kmart. In the meantime, if you have any info, let me know!

