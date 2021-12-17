Is it time for English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township to cross over the Atlantic City Expressway?

I ponder that question quite a bit as I sit in traffic on the Black Horse Pike between English Creek and the Hamilton Mall area in Mays Landing.

Right now, if you need to get from one side of the Expressway (say, by the English Creek ShopRite) to the other (towards the airport or over into Pomona or by the college), you have two options:

Head west on the Pike past McKee Avenue and up to Wrangleboro Road, which makes you sit in all of the traffic going to Target and Kohl's. Head east on Delilah, navigate all of the traffic lights around the Airport/NAFEC Circle, and then up Tilton Road to Wrangleboro, which is not very quick, either.

The Airport/NAFEC traffic circle in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

So, what if English Creek crossed the Expressway and it met Tilton Road by the airport (the red line on the map below)?

English Creek Avenue Map - Google Maps

Doing some research on this topic, it appears that this idea may have been close to actually happening back in the 1960s when the Expressway was built. I discovered an Atlantic County map from 1967 online which shows English Creek Avenue going over the ACX but for whatever reason that never happened.

The southern side of English Creek Avenue that dead-ends at the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

Could extending English Creek over the Expressway now take a noticeable amount of traffic off of the Black Horse Pike and away from the Airport Circle, thus improving those two roadways?

The northern side of English Creek Avenue that dead-ends at the Atlantic City Expressway - Photo: Chris Coleman

Now, truth be told, I'm sure those living on those dead-end stubs of English Creek now don't want any part of this idea -- the thought of turning what are now quiet streets into four-lane highways won't sit too well.

And I should mention that I don't know of any plans for this to actually happen. I only bring it up to start a debate and hear what you have to say about it -- I'd love to hear your opinions on this.

