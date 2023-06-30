Some people never believed it would actually happen, but here we are. It's officially the opening day of the highly anticipated launch of the brand-new waterpark right on the boardwalk in Atlantic City!

This is a big day for America's adult playground. It's the day that it just got a lot more kid-friendly. The park is now officially welcoming guests to enjoy everything they have to offer. If you head over to their website, you'll see that there's quite a lot for both kids and adults to enjoy. That makes it a great spot for families to spend a day.

If you're worried about the price, it sounds like you get quite the bang for your buck here. Sure, it may seem a bit pricey, but for all those slides plus the lazy river, the kids will be occupied all day long. Don't forget, they also have the gravity coaster and zip line attractions that you can choose to add to your ticket.

Personally, I think it's great that they've left those as add-on options. Not every child is a daredevil. Nor is every adult, for that matter. So, with that being said, it's nice that it's an option to add it on your experience rather than having to pay for it upfront even if nobody in your party would use it.



If you are looking to save a bit of money on tickets, you should know that Island Waterpark is currently offering a pretty sweet 3-for-1 deal. Get one admission ticket free when you purchase three. That's great news for a family of 4!

You do need the promo code, though. Find that HERE.

Congratulations to the Showboat Hotel on the grand opening of the brand-new Island Waterpark!

