When South Jersey Can Expect First Snow (Sooner Than You Think!)
The costumes, pumpkins, and candy are gone, so it might be shovel time!
Wait. What?
When will it snow in South Jersey?
Our friends over at the Old Farmer's Almanac have revealed the predicted first snowfall for South Jersey.
In this case, we're defining South Jersey as the area of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Southern Ocean Counties.
Do you know where your snow shovel is located? How about the snow brush for your car?
Are you ready?
If not, get ready!
The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts the area will have it's first snowfall between November 20th and the 23rd!
That's before Thanksgiving!
How much snow will the Atlantic City area receive?
The almanac doesn't seem to indicate a "snowstorm"; rather its prediction is for "snow, then rain."
Still, November 20th is pretty early.
More snow is also predicted from December 1st - the 3rd and December 28th - 31st. Again, no snowstorm, just snow.
When is the average first snowfall for the Atlantic City area?
According to statistics compiled by The Weather Channel, the average date for the first snow in the area is December 21st.
The earliest first snow was recorded on November 5, 1971. (I think that record is safe.)
What's the average total snowfall for winter in Atlantic City?
The Weather Channel says the average total snowfall for the winter in Atlantic City is 15.6 inches.
Are you ready for the winter, and for snow?
SOURCE: Old Farmer's Almanac
