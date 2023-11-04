When South Jersey Can Expect First Snow (Sooner Than You Think!)

The costumes, pumpkins, and candy are gone, so it might be shovel time!

Wait. What?

Get our free mobile app

When will it snow in South Jersey?

Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash loading...

Our friends over at the Old Farmer's Almanac have revealed the predicted first snowfall for South Jersey.

In this case, we're defining South Jersey as the area of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Southern Ocean Counties.

Do you know where your snow shovel is located? How about the snow brush for your car?

Are you ready?

If not, get ready!

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts the area will have it's first snowfall between November 20th and the 23rd!

That's before Thanksgiving!

How much snow will the Atlantic City area receive?

Photo by Brian Gordillo on Unsplash Photo by Brian Gordillo on Unsplash loading...

The almanac doesn't seem to indicate a "snowstorm"; rather its prediction is for "snow, then rain."

Still, November 20th is pretty early.

More snow is also predicted from December 1st - the 3rd and December 28th - 31st. Again, no snowstorm, just snow.

When is the average first snowfall for the Atlantic City area?

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

According to statistics compiled by The Weather Channel, the average date for the first snow in the area is December 21st.

The earliest first snow was recorded on November 5, 1971. (I think that record is safe.)

What's the average total snowfall for winter in Atlantic City?

Massive Winter Storm Brings Snow And Heavy Winds Across Large Swath Of Eastern Seaboard Getty Images loading...

The Weather Channel says the average total snowfall for the winter in Atlantic City is 15.6 inches.

Are you ready for the winter, and for snow?

SOURCE: Old Farmer's Almanac

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman