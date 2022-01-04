What a wild way to start the new year, huh?

We knew we could expect some snow this week, but who knew we were going to get dunked on like that? This is some of the craziest amounts of snowfall this region has seen in a long time. Some parts of South Jersey even saw more than a foot of snow!

If you're from the South Jersey region or have experienced any significant time here, then you already know it's not too often that we experience snowstorms that actually accumulate into anything remotely close to this. This storm, though, turned out to be a doozy for us here in Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties. It was quite a treat!

Get our free mobile app

Since there was actually some significant snow fun to be had, we asked you to submit some of your fabulous memories you made during this epic snowfall we saw on Monday. The snow's not going anywhere for a while, so there's still time to have some snowy adventures if you still have yet to venture out.

Will this region get snow like this again this year? Honestly, it's probably too early to predict. That's why it's important that the kids and adults alike here in South Jersey enjoy these snow days while they can.

In the meantime, take a look at what fun some of your friends and neighbors have been having over the past few days.

Make sure to listen to Joe and Jahna each and every weekday from 5:30a-10a!

Take A Look At How South Jersey Is Enjoying Their EPIC Snow Days! It's rare that South Jersey gets dumped with snowfall of this magnitude. Everyone's making sure they take FULL ADVANTAGE of all the fun!

A South Jersey Special - January 3rd Snow Storm Parts of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received over half a foot of snow on January 3rd. Here's a look around the area.

After the snow melts, here are some beautiful South Jersey wineries to check out while waiting for summer to come around: Love to sample local wines? The Garden State is brimming with local wineries crafting delicious varietals all year long. Ready to take a tour? Check out our complete guide to South Jersey wineries.