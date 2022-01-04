South Jersey Shares All Their Snow Day Fun
What a wild way to start the new year, huh?
We knew we could expect some snow this week, but who knew we were going to get dunked on like that? This is some of the craziest amounts of snowfall this region has seen in a long time. Some parts of South Jersey even saw more than a foot of snow!
If you're from the South Jersey region or have experienced any significant time here, then you already know it's not too often that we experience snowstorms that actually accumulate into anything remotely close to this. This storm, though, turned out to be a doozy for us here in Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties. It was quite a treat!
Since there was actually some significant snow fun to be had, we asked you to submit some of your fabulous memories you made during this epic snowfall we saw on Monday. The snow's not going anywhere for a while, so there's still time to have some snowy adventures if you still have yet to venture out.
Will this region get snow like this again this year? Honestly, it's probably too early to predict. That's why it's important that the kids and adults alike here in South Jersey enjoy these snow days while they can.
In the meantime, take a look at what fun some of your friends and neighbors have been having over the past few days.
