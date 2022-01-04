For those keeping track, at 2 PM Sunday, it was 62 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township. Less than 24 hours later, there's over half a foot of snow on the ground.

As of just before noon Monday, snowfall totals from one side of South Jersey to the other varied quite a bit.

According to the National Weather Service, many places in Cumberland County had less than 3 inches of snow on the ground this morning while some places closer to the shore were approaching double digits. However, by late afternoon, many locations had exceed the one foot mark.

Snowfall totals as of about 5:00 AM Tuesday:

Ocean City - 14"

Egg Harbor Twp. - 13.5"

Estell Manor - 13.3"

Little Egg Harbor Twp. - 13.2"

Atlantic City Int'l Airport - 13.0"

Absecon - 13"

Seaville - 13"

Petersburg - 12.5"

Northfield - 12.4"

Villas - 11.5"

Ocean View - 11.3"

Wildwood - 11.3"

Hamilton Twp./Mays Landing - 11"

Somers Point - 11

Port Norris - 10.7"

Barnegat - 10.1"

Hammonton - 8.5"

Brigantine - 6.5"

Millville - 6.3"

Winslow Twp. - 5.5"

Williamstown - 5.3"

"With over 8.5 inches of snow on the ground in spots, this is South Jersey's snowiest day in almost four years (January 4, 2018). In fact, that's more snow than Atlantic City International Airport has reported over the last two seasons combined," Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

This note from the ACUA:

Due to the winter storm, there will be no collections on Monday, January 3, 2022. All collections* scheduled for Monday, January 3, 2022 will be postponed to Tuesday. *EXCEPTION for Vineland: Vineland collections scheduled for Monday will be performed on Thursday. All other collections in Vineland will be performed as scheduled.



Officials in Cape May County pass along the following information:

Fare-Free Transportation will be providing Meals on Wheels services and Dialysis transportation only on Tuesday, January 4, 2020. All other transportation services are canceled for January 4.

The four Senior Centers in Cape May County (Lower Township, North Wildwood, Middle Township, and Ocean City) will also be closed on Tuesday, January 4.

The main branch of the Cape May County Library will close today (Monday) at 4:30 pm. They will not have evening hours tonight.

