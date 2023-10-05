South Jersey’s 10 Favorite Restaurants For Birthdays

Somebody's having a birthday! Where are you going to celebrate?



Did your parents always take the kids out to celebrate at a particular restaurant? As a parent yourself, have you carried on the tradition?

We asked South Jersey residents about their "birthday restaurants" and came up with some great answers. Some of the businesses are still around and some are no longer here.

When my kids were little, a favorite place for birthdays was Damon's - A Place For Ribs, in Egg Harbor Township. The restaurant is long gone, replaced by Chickie's and Pete's twenty-something years ago.

Damon's used to have a fun kids' night - and that was always a great place for birthdays and other celebrations.

Zaberer's in Mays Landing is another long-gone place that was mentioned. Donna says that was her family's Go-To place. "I remember my 16th birthday with fond memories!"

Patti also mentioned Zaberer's: "Where else could you sit in a recliner and eat caviar? I was eight!"

Menz Restaurant in Rio Grande was named by several people. Victoria says "As a kid we went there for birthdays, anniversaries, etc."

Lisa mentioned Sakura, the Japanese Hibachi restaurant in Mays Landing. I admit I've done some celebrating there too!

Rams Head Inn in Galloway was mentioned by Chris. It's another place we miss.

Jacquie told us about Merghi Savoy in the Vineland area. That's a great place that has been around for some time. Many celebrations have certainly taken place there.

Kelly mentioned Oyster Creek Restaurant and I can't stop thinking about their delicious banana cream pie!

Another great place - just recently out of business - was Angeloni's in Atlantic City. Christine remembered that one.

From Jessica: "For my birthday it's always hibachi!! Fuji 72 in Manahawkin."

One more restaurant to mention and that's Joe's Maplewood in Mays Landing and Hammonton. Great Italian food makes for great celebrations!

