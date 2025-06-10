Helping mammals like dolphins and whales that strand themselves on our beaches is not always possible. Sometimes they just die.

Here in South Jersey, we've become so accustomed to the life-saving and heroic work that's done by our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, that we expect success all the time. Unfortunately, it's not always possible.

Today, we have a sad story to relay from our friends at the Center.

Dolphin strands itself on Brigantine NJ beach

Officials from the Center say they received a call about 8:30 this morning about a dolphin on the North End Beach in Brigantine. The caller spoke of a dolphin on the beach. The caller agreed to try to help keep the dolphin upright in the surf until volunteers could arrive on the scene.

Stranding Center volunteers, and the agencies coordinator arrived to find the dolphin - estimated to be 500 pounds - unusually lethargic in the surf. They identified that this type of dolphin was usually found far offshore. It was a Bottlenose,very thin for her almost nine feet of length.

The team found the dolphin to big to move without even more help, and sent a call to the Brigantine Fire Department for help. A nearby construction worker, identified as Hal from Walters Marine Construction, also came to the dolphin's aid with a front end loader.

The team of volunteers and Good Samaritans were able to load the dolphin onto a stretcher for transport to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Extraordinary efforts to save the dolphin

The dolphin was examined at the center and was found to be very weak. The trauma the dolphin had endured prior to and including the stranding had taken its tool on the mammal's body. It's not known how long the dolphin had been on the beach.

Finally, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphin. It was sad, but the right decision for the amount of suffering the dolphin had been through. A necropsy will now take place.

A sad end to a tough morning for all involved.

While it is a sad ending, it's another example of the great work being done by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. The volunteers - and the Good Samaritans who pitched in - at least gave this dolphin a chance.

Thanks for those involved for their efforts!

Learn how you can help the wonderful work of the Center continue. Click here for more information.

SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center

