It’s Dolphin Awareness Month In The Garden State This March

Get ready, South Jersey!

By the time you're ready to hop onto the dolphin boat out of Wildwood this summer, you'll be able to tell the rest of the group everything they need to know about some of the cutest marine mammals.

Thanks to our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, by the end of the month of March, you will have learned so much about dolphins, the kind that live off of NJ's coastline, the issues they face, and why it's so important to protect them.

If you've ever swam with dolphins before, you know from first-hand experience just how amazing these sea mammals are. They're pack animals. They travel in pods and have even been known to save a human or two from shark attacks.

Throughout the month of March, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center plans on sharing loads of information with the public regarding certain issues and hardships dolphins are facing at the present. Believe it or not, there's a lot that we can do as a society here in South Jersey (and beyond) that can better the lives of these beautiful sea creatures.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center's recent Facebook post, they'll be sharing a fact about dolphins every day for the entire month in an effort to spread awareness. Anything that we can learn that may benefit these magnificent mammals, in the long run, is worth paying attention to.

We're looking forward to "dolphin school", MMSC!

