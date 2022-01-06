How do you feel about tea parties? There's a secret 'Alice In Wonderland'-themed one happening in Philadelphia and we're spilling the details.

It's a get-together fit for the Queen of Hearts in the heart of the City of Brotherly Love where you'll be encouraged to 'Drink Me' and 'Eat Me'.

There will be singing and jokes at an experience reportedly enjoyed by more than 50,000 people across the country in places like New York City and Los Angeles, according to secretphiladelphia.com.

It's called Mad Hatter's Gin & Tea Party. It's been a hush-hush event off Philly's Delaware Ave. since it opened in early December. But the word is out and you've got just a short time to check it out for yourself before it goes back down the rabbit hole.

The enchanting 90-minute adventure happens at Craft Hall a couple of days a week (Wed. thru Sun.), with tea, cocktails, and entertainment. What a cool night out this would make with friends!

Tickets start at $59. Guests are even invited to come dressed as a favorite 'Alice In Wonderland' character.

But, hurry! Mad Hatter's Gin & Tea Party disappears after January 30th!

