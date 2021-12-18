The most expensive house that's currently for sale in Atlantic County will set you back $5.4 million but it's worth every single penny.

On the bay side of Brigantine on West Shore Drive is a six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home that sits on about a quarter of an acre. And while the number of bedrooms is impressive, the view across the water of the Atlantic City skyline is even more spectacular.

According to the listing at realtor.com,

As you walk through the 2 massive custom front doors, you are greeted with opulent finishes, open space, and direct bay views. The beautiful foyer & elegant bar area can entertain up to 15 people. Features massive family room, soaring ceilings, amazing millwork, and an ideal flow to the 2500 sq ft 1st fl deck & entertaining area.

The outside deck area has five unique areas, a huge pool, and more. Inside, a massive gourmet kitchen will make any meal taste world-class, six bedrooms all have private bathrooms, and four have their own decks.

Oh, and forget trying to find a parking spot on the street. Should you have more than one car, this home has parking for eight vehicles.

The home is currently presented by Donald Gluck with Soleil Sotheby's International Realty.

Let's take a look inside 708 W. Shore Drive...

