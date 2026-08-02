It was an early start for all fire crews in Atlantic County.

A fire is happening at the Atlantic County Landfill, on Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township.

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Farmington Vol. Fire Company #4 Farmington Vol. Fire Company #4

Atlantic County Landfill is On Fire - Crew Respond

A trash fire has broken out at the landfill run by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, or ACUA.

A Facebook post by the Farmington Volunteer Fire Company #4 states that all Egg Harbor Township Fire Companies have been on the scene this morning. They've asked people to stay clear of the area, to make it easier for emergency crews to operate.

Several people have reported seeing the smoke from throughout the area.

More Information on the Landfill in Egg Harbor Township

The ACUA has operated the landfill on Delilah Road has been in use since 1990. Before that, 48 different landfills operated in the county. This one was built with the idea that it would better protect the environment.

According to the ACUA, the landfill sits on 102 acres, and has a maximum elevation of 145 feet.

The life of the landfill was originally supposed to be in 2029, but measures have been taken to extend the life to 2024.

Shout out to the firefighters were are working hard to battle the fire.

SOURCE: Facebook - Farmington Volunteer Fire Company #4

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