Yet another reason to not leave your car running while you run in the store "just for a minute."

Someone could steal your car - with your kids inside.

It happened early this morning in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

READ MORE: Angry Beaver Bites Kid Fishing in North Jersey

READ MORE: 10 Things I'll Miss About Spirit Airlines

Get our free mobile app

Bridgeton NJ Police - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department / Canva Bridgeton NJ Police - Photo: Bridgeton Police Department / Canva loading...

Bridgeton Police Investigate Car Theft

Police say they were called out to a Wawa on East Broad Street in Bridgeton, just after 1 am this morning for a car theft.

Bridgeton Police say the driver of the car went inside the store, leaving her kids behind in the vehicle. When she came outside, the car - and her children - were gone.

The good news is that the person who took the car quickly abandoned the vehicle, and the kids inside. The children were not harmed.

Investigation Underway

Police say they the suspect fled the scene, and has not been located.

They are asking anyone with information on the case to contact police at 856-451-0033.

SOURCE: Bridgeton Police Departmenrt