State Police Arrest Fugitive in Atlantic City Who Was Wanted for Homicide

Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Camden has been arrested in Atlantic City.

The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit arrested 30-year-old Kyree Johnson of Camden late last week. Cops say he was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man on April 6th.

In that case, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer says police were called to the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden on that afternoon for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 46-year-old Lamar Maye of Camden. Maye was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers say,

During the investigation, detectives from the State Police Fugitive Unit were contacted by Camden County Police Department detectives to assist with locating Johnson. Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Johnson was staying at a hotel in Atlantic City, N.J.

Last Wednesday, detectives with the State Police, members of the United States Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Camden County Prosecutor's Office arrested Johnson at Ocean Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Johnson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of absconding parole. He was lodged at the Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Charges are mere accusations, and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.

