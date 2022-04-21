Stockton University Poll: NJ Supports Cannabis; Mixed On Tourism

On the day that recreational marijuana became legal in New Jersey, Stockton University has released the results of a poll that features mixed results.

Residents appear to support cannabis sales, but, are mixed when it comes to tourism.

56% said they would support dispensaries selling legal recreational marijuana in their cities, while 36% oppose it and 8% are undecided.

The poll was conducted for the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.

50 percent of respondents would like the state’s hospitality industry to offer cannabis attractions such as lounges and restaurants where marijuana can legally be consumed.

Of note, New Jersey’s 55 percent of the six Southernmost counties support marijuana tourism, however, the more conservative Ocean County was opposed.

Statewide, 43 percent of all New Jerseyans oppose tourist-related cannabis.

“The South Jersey tourist industry was especially damaged by pandemic restrictions and by customers avoiding public crowds,” said Hughes Center Director John Froonjian said.

“If tourists want to enjoy legal marijuana when they go out, a segment of this region wants to see that market served,” said Froonjian.

Approximately one dozen dispensaries begin legally selling recreational marijuana in New Jersey, today.

Survey Highlights:

New Jersey will dedicate 70% of tax revenue raised from recreational marijuana sales to economically struggling communities most harmed by past marijuana convictions.

Regarding top spending priorities, education (37%) and social services (13%) were the top two responses by respondents in the survey.

The Stockton Poll yielded that New Jerseyans widely disapprove of over-the-counter sale of hemp products used by some to get high. 67% opposed sales of hemp, while 28% supported it and 4% were unsure.

Noteworthy is the fact that hemp is a legal product, yet, respondents reacted negatively towards it.

Responses did vary across gender, racial, and other demographic categories, said Alyssa Maurice, research associate for the Hughes Center.

The complete poll results are available at: Stockton.edu/hughes-center

SOURCE : Stockton University.

