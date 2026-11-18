The holidays are supposed to be a special time for families.

If you're struggling, that can be a challenge.

Your favorite radio station and Townsquare Media Atlantic City want to help!

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Diane Diederich Diane Diederich

Townsquare Media Atlantic City Once Again Presents "Feed a Family"

Once again, thanks to some of our great partners, Townsquare Media Atlantic City - and our six radio stations - are offering free turkeys for anyone in need.

That's Lite 96.9, Cat Country 107.3, SoJO 104.9, 97.3 ESPN, Rock 104.1, and WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM & 1450 AM.

If you're struggling this holiday season, we'd like to offer you a free turkey.

If you're facing challenges getting a turkey on your table, sign up below, and - while they last - we'll have one for you.

Here are the details:

1. We don't need to know how or why you're in need of help. That's your business.

2. While they are available we will be offering free turkeys to anyone who signs up.

3. Please, limit one turkey per family.

4. If you're interested, fill out the form below completely.

5. Once you fill out the form, you'll need to pick you your turkey at our studios and offices at 950 Tilton Road in Northfield. Our team will be set up outside, simply drive up during your designated time and we'll give you a turkey. Please bring your ID.

6. Once you fill out the form, assume you have a turkey. You will not receive any sort of verification. Make sure you fill out the form completely.

7. If the form is not below, it means all the turkeys have been claimed for this year.

8. The pickup date is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, during the designated time periods. Sorry, but we cannot offer an alternate date, nor can we deliver any turkeys.

TrudyWilkerson TrudyWilkerson

Thanks to Our Partner For Making This Possible

A big thank you to Atlantic City Electric, and to Wegman's in Manalapan, New Jersey for making this event possible.

If there are still turkeys available, the form appears here:

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