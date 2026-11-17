This couple be the best side hustle yet!

The Good News: Get paid to travel and to eat.

The Not-So-Good News: Your salary pays all your expenses.

Well, you gotta take the bad with the good, I guess.

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Get Paid To Go to Las Vegas and Eat at Famous Buffets

Here's a job offer that you don't see everyday!

The Action Network is looking to hire someone to visit Las Vegas, eat from their famous buffets, and share their experience on social media.

Boy, if you like to travel and eat, this is your Super Bowl!

The job description is pretty easy: You plan and book your own trip, then share your reviews.

Imagine, sample steaks, seafood, and dollar-a-piece shrimp, while getting paid for it!

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Oh, Yes, There is a Catch

The pay for this "job" is $2,000, but out of that, you need to fund your travel, your accommodations, and your buffet visits. All your expenses, really.

So, maybe you break even, right?

And is a $2,000 payday enough to take someone with you?

To apply, click here. Applications close on Thanksgiving Day. As with any contest, read the rules, including any and all fine print.

Good Luck!

SOURCE: The Action Network

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