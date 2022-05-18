Stone Harbor House Looks Small From the Front, But Whoa, It’s $14 Million Home

If you drive by this house in Stone Harbor, it doesn't look that big at first glance.

One car garage, front porch, and a strip of lawn - that's all it is from left to right.

But, look inside - and out the back and WHOA! This is big! And cool!

It's a home currently listed at $13.9 Million! The 5 bedroom 41/2+ bathroom is 4,570 square feet - and the lot is only 9,250 square feet.

Someone knows how to make great use of space!

Looking at the photos - this house is just incredible!

It just went on the market. The house was listed last summer, but then it was pulled off the market. Now it's back up, with an asking price of $2 Million more than last summer.

The contemporary look of the house - and pool - is just amazing. Check out the photos to follow.

The home is listed by Nicholas Giuffre with COMPASS Realty in Avalon.

SOURCE: Realtor.com.

This Stone Harbor House is Priced at $13.9 Million Amazing Contemporary Home