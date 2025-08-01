You probably already know the answer to the question, "What are the snobbiest towns in South Jersey?"

If not, you can probably at least name a few. (By the way, it's never the town YOU live in. LOL)

The definition of a snob, according to the Cambridge Dictionary: "A person who respects and likes only people who are of a high social class, and/or a person who has extremely high standards who is not satisfied by the things that ordinary people like."

What Can ChatGPT Do For You?

We asked ChatGPT, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) system, to name the 12 Snobbiest Towns in South Jersey. For this exercise, we asked for towns located in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties.

Here are the results:

1. Longport. ChatGPT describes Linwood as "Quiet, upscale barrier island with luxury homes and few short-term rentals." Sounds accurate!

2. Stone Harbor. ChatGPT says Stone Harbor's motto could be: "No riffraff allowed." Ha!

3. Avalon. ChatGPT says Avalon locals sometimes call it, "Seven Mile Island Royalty."

4. Margate. "Often viewed as Ocean City's cooler, richer cousin", says ChatGPT.

5. Cape May Point. "Snobby in the 'we don't need your tourism dollars' kind of way."

6. Cape May. Says ChatGPT: "Historic, elegant, and dripping with Victorian charm—and rules."

7. Sea Isle City. Chat GPT: "Locals might side-eye your flip-flops unless they’re designer."

8. Ventnor. "Homeowners consider themselves a step above the boardwalk crowd."

9. Ocean City. ChatGPT says, "Think: Country club families in church clothes."

10. Linwood. I love this description from ChatGPT: "Often viewed as 'where the doctors live.'”

11. Upper Township in Cape May County.

12. Greenwich Township in Cumberland County.

Knicknames of the Snobby Towns

Here's a twist: ChatGPT asked us if we'd like some "fun and snarky knicknames" for the 12 snobby towns.

Hey, why not?

Here are the places and the nicknames (Hold on!):

1. Longport. The Hamptons of the Jersey Shore.

2. Stone Harbor. Snob Harbor.

3. Avalon. Ava-lawn Order.

4. Margate. Martini Margate.

5. Cape May Point. Cape May Pretentious.

6. Cape May. The Victorian Vault.

7. Sea Isle City. Snooty by the Sea.

8. Ventnor. Venice of the Very Wealthy.

9. Ocean City. The Dry Dynasty.

10. Linwood. Linwealth.

11. Upper Township. Uppity Township.

12. Greenwich. Colonial County Club.

Information used courtesy of ChatGPT prompting.

