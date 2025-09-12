4 Cape May County Towns Highlighted for Stress-Free Weekend Getaways

Looking for a stress-free break? (Who isn't?) Cape May is calling you!

Four Cape May County towns are being called out as great places to go for stress-free weekends!

(Wait. If everyone goes, traffic will rise, and so will the stress levels!)

Four Cape May County Towns for Stress-Free Weekends

Get away from the big-city hustle and bustle and RELAX! Sounds easy, right?

Our friends at World Atlas have compiled a list of nine New Jersey towns perfect for a stress-free weekend, and four are in Cape May County.  They are Cape May, Wildwood, Stone Harbor, and Ocean City.

If you're looking for a peaceful getaway, World Atlas says these four locations are worth checking out.

Editors point out that among the reasons to visit Cape May - and there are many - is Poverty Beach, a quieter beach near the Coast Guard Training Center. Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area is another place to experience some peace.

Wildwood's free beaches, fun boardwalk, and amusement piers are certainly draws for those looking to get away from traffic and city life.

Ocean City is filled with plenty of family activities, and the boardwalk is a wonderful place to explore.

Finally, Stone Harbor is mentioned for its quiet and peaceful beaches and quaint town center. It's also home to a great place for bird watchers, the Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary.

Looking for a quiet getaway? Head to Cape May County.

SOURCE: World Atlas

