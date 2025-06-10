Don’t Run Over The Turtles Driving To The Beach
June isn’t just beach season… it’s turtle season, too.
Every year around this time, female turtles start crossing coastal roads to lay their eggs in sandy spots. The experts confirm that turtles are on the move here in South Jersey and beyond.
Thanks to this month’s full moon and changing tides, experts predict we’ll see a big uptick in turtle movement.
Turtles On The Move
According to the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, turtles (especially diamondback terrapins) leave the marshes to find higher, drier ground for nesting. The problem with that is, that means crossing busy roads.
Many of these crossings line up with lunar cycles and high tides, which is why June always sees a surge of movement.
High Traffic Turtle Areas
Turtle crossings are common on Ocean Drive, Route 47, and the roadways going into towns like Stone Harbor, Avalon, Sea Isle, and Cape May.
Basically, if you’re near a salt marsh or back bay road, slow down and stay alert. Nobody wants turtle juice on their windshields.
Drive Safely, Save The Turtles
When driving over causeways and areas with high terrapin traffic, please drive slowly. Try not to swerve if you can help it.
Also, if you can do so safely, be sure to help a turtle cross the road if you see one attempting to do so.
Just move in the direction it’s heading and you should be fine. Obviously, report sightings if you must.
