Take a Look Up! It’s The Most Beautiful Bridge in New Jersey

So this is an interesting topic. The most beautiful bridges in America. I stumbled across this article by Love Exploring and I was intrigued to see which bridge was selected as the "most beautiful" here in the Garden State. I never really thought of any beautiful bridge here in Jersey. Iconic bridges like the Golden Gate, George Washington (Is half that bridge ours?), Brooklyn etc. "There are more than 600,000 bridges in America – and many of them are incredible feats of modern engineering, while others are steeped in history. Here we round up the most impressive bridge in every US state and DC."

So Love Exploring selected the Pulaski Skyway as the most beautiful bridge in New Jersey. The Skyway opened to travelers in 1932, nearly 100 years ago. According to Wikipedia, "Designed by Sigvald Johannesson, the General Casimir Pulaski Skyway opened in 1932 as the last part of the Route 1 Extension, one of the first controlled-access highways or "super-highways" in the United States, to provide a connection to the Holland Tunnel."

In addition, Love Exploring said "A 3.5-mile (5.6km) cantilever bridge between Newark and Jersey City, Pulaski Skyway is named after Casimir Pulaski. A Polish-born soldier, Pulaski is revered for his efforts in the fight for American independence during the 18th century. The bridge has had a small screen moment too when it was included in the intro to popular US drama series The Sopranos."

By the way, there is a connection with Ocean County when it comes to the Pulaski name. The Pulaski Memorial sits in Little Egg Harbor and honors Admiral Kazimierz Pulaski also known as Count Casimir Pulaski. CLICK HERE to read about the history of this memorial.

