Teen ‘playing around’ with gun shot by friend, NJ cops say

🔴 Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, 18, is charged with manslaugher in the death of a 17-year-old

🔴 The two had been "playing around" with a .40 caliber Bersa handgun

🔴 When Robinson-Sanders was making sure the gun was clear it fired a single shot

MONROE (Gloucester) — An 18-year-old was charged with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Sunday afternoon in what appears to be the accidental shooting of a friend.

Police were called to a residence on Chestnut Street in Monroe Township around 3:30 p.m. and found a 17-year-old with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman.

The individual suspected of firing the shot, Nasir D. Robinson-Sanders, was taken into custody. The teen who was shot, was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital in Washington Township. He was then taken to Jefferson facilities in Philadelphia where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy of the victim conducted by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as gunshot wound and the manner of death as homicide.

"Playing around" with a gun

The affidavit in the case obtained by NJ.com said that Robinson-Sanders removed the gun, a .40 caliber Bersa handgun, from his father's truck and brought it to his friend's house. He and his friend were "playing around" with the gun and were leaving the house to meet another friend, according to the affidavit.

When Robinson-Sanders went to make sure the gun was not loaded he took out the magazine and racked it and pulled the trigger. A single round hit the teen in the head, according to the affidavit.

Robinson-Sanders is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility on first-degree charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Hoffman did not identity the victim but a GoFundMe page identified the teen as Cayden Jones. Donations to the fund will go to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

