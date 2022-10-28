Ten Radical Ideas for that Empty Lot on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing

Day in and day out, I drive to work on the Black Horse Pike. As I go through Mays Landing, I pass Walmart, then Acme, then the mall. Next, I cross over Wrangleboro Road, and then at the next light, there's that big, empty lot.

You know the one I mean -- right across from Chuck E. Cheese, next to Starbucks, that empty lot will one day be (could be/might be/is supposed to be) the Gravelly Run Square shopping center.

But what's planned for there? Not many people seem to know. Heck, we were taking guesses back in 2017 about what might be built on that lot.

So, every day I drive past that lot and I think about what could go there.

Proposed Gravelly Run Square shopping center on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman

I think many of us would agree that 'just another strip mall' won't necessarily be anything worth writing home about. But what if something was built there that was a destination. Something unique. Something that draws people in from all around the area. Something really out-of-the-box.

With way too much time on my hands during my commute, I came up with some ideas.

Now, again, the idea is to put something there that is a destination, not just another strip of stores. Some of these ideas are a little out-there, but, why not?

