When you move out of this area, you come to appreciate things that you used to take for granted.

For instance, when we moved to the Carolinas, my biggest gripes were that it was difficult to find good pizza and impossible to find a real bagel.

I ask, is there any breakfast that is better without a warm, fresh bagel? Some might like a pork roll, egg, and cheese sandwich on a bagel, and others may be cool with just a warm bagel slathered in butter.



Of course, who doesn't like a fresh bagel with a schmear of cream cheese, some onion, and lox (personally, not a fan of capers, but that's just me.)

Here in South Jersey, we have many options for great, fresh bagels.

Hot Bagels and More has several locations in our area. In Margate, they have two locations on Ventnor Avenue. In Somers Point, they have a location on New Road. You can visit the Hot Bagels and More on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, and in Northfield, they are located on Tilton Road.



Hot Bagels and More has 20 varieties of bagels. In addition to the traditional varieties, they have several unique ones as well. One of those is the Cranberry Orange. If you have ever tried that one, send me a message and tell me what you think.

Bagel Gourmet is located on New York Road in Galloway. Bagel Gourmet has been around for years and is known for their oversized bagels. Bagel Gourmet has a large selection of varieties, and they serve up some great lunch sandwiches.

