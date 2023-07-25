The Best Steakhouse in New Jersey is in Atlantic City

If you want a big ole' steak (or, just a steak) the place to go in all of New Jersey is apparently right in the heart of Atlantic City.

Thanks to the casinos you'll find several steakhouses in Atlantic City. You'll find a few chains and some stand alone. Most are fantastic.

What's your go-to steak? Is it ribeye? Porterhouse? T-bone? How about Filet Mignon? Maybe sirloin or New York Strip?

Whatever steak is your pleasure, apparently the best place to get it is at Morton's The Steakhouse in Atlantic City.

Our friends at LoveFood have named Morton's the Best Steakhouse in New Jersey! Morton's is located inside Caesar's Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City and the folks at LoveFood said this: "The elegant steakhouse offers an award-winning wine list, exceptional service, and USDA prime-aged steaks that often come served with the freshest seafood."

Editors suggest the Cajun Ribeye is the choice to make at Morton's. You can view their tremendous menu here.

Sure, there are scores of steakhouses in Atlantic City, but Morton's really is at the top - or is it? Let us know your favorite!

Some of the other great choices in Atlantic City include Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Guy Fieri's Chophouse, The Palm, Vic and Anthony's and Gordon Ramsay Steak.

Editors of Love Food named these the best steakhouses in nearby states:

Pennsylvania: Barclay Prime in Philadelphia.

New York: Peter Luger Steak House in New York City.

Delaware: Walter's Steakhouse in Wilmington.

While we're on the subject of steak, how do you like your steak cooked? For me it's medium-rare. I need it to moo just a little!

