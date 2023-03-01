The Most Common Birds Found New Jersey

I love nature. You probably won't find me hiking in the mountains or camping out in some forest, but I've come to appreciate the beauty around us.

It makes me sad to see so many people rush through life and never stop for a few moments to take in the beauty around us.

My office faces an area where there happens to be a lot of trees. Not a day goes by, that I don't stop for a few moments to admire the color display right in front of my window. Bright colors too. Reds, yellows and blues...all vibrant and it looks a painted portrait.

There's such variety, that it made me wonder, just how many different types of birds do we have here anyway?

I came to learn that we actually have hundreds of different types of birds here in our state.

One of those birds, I've come to learn is a robin. It's got a deep copper colored chest and dark wings. These birds are found in New Jersey year-round.

Other visitors to my little backyard at work are the Pine Siskin, Gold Finch and House Finch. The Pine Siskin is typically found north of here, so while not common, it will stop by for a visit. The Gold Finch is the official state bird of New Jersey, so it makes sense he'd be a regular. The House Finch is another common bird in our state. I've learned that they can vary in how their feathers are colored.

I see plenty of Blue Jays every day as well. Imagine the contrast of all these colorful birds. It's amazing I get anything done.

