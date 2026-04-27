What's the best town in your county?

Is it where you live - or do you have town envy?

Is the grass greener in that other town?

READ MORE: The 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 More Redneck Towns in New Jersey

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What Are the Best Towns In Each New Jersey County?

The folks behind the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered do a great job in focusing on New Jersey.

In their latest work, they've broken down the to best towns in each New Jersey county. They say each town is the best town to live in, not necessarily the richest.

They say their focus is on cities with good schools, low-crime rates, and nice downtown. They also say these towns need to exist year-round.

Make no mistake: This is their list.

The List of Best Towns in New Jersey

You can watch their video below, but in absence of that, here's their breakdown of the best towns in each county.

Atlantic County: Linwood. (Quoting from the video: "What happens when people get tired of the shore, but aren't ready to admit their tired of the shore.")

Bergen County: Ridgewood. ("It's got a downtown.....Blocks of restaurants, shops, bars, boutiques, ice cream places - the whole thing.")

Burlington County: Moorestown. ("Don't be loud, don't be flashy.")

Camden County: Haddonfield. ("What would happen if someone took a postcard of small town America from 1920, dropped it into South Jersey, and somehow no ruin ruined it for 100 years.")

Cape May County: Ocean City. ("A real town. 11,000 people live there year `round." "It's a family town, and it's a family town on purpose.")

Cumberland County: Upper Deerfield Township. ("Upper Deerfield comes in as a solid rural community to raise a family.")

Essex County: Millburn and Short Hills. ("Technically the same township." "Short Hills wealth is old wealth, quiet wealth.")

Gloucester County: Mullica Hill. ("The historic downtown area is where all the personality lives.")

Hudson County: Hoboken. ("It's basically Manhattan, minus the garbage smell.")

Hunterdon County: Clinton. ("A beautiful downtown with a red mill.")

That's Part One. Part Two is coming soon. Here's the video of Part One:

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