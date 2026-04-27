If your phone just buzzed with a message about an “outstanding traffic violation” in Essex County, don’t panic, but definitely don’t click anything.

A wave of scam texts is hitting South Jersey right now, and a lot of people are getting the exact same message. Many are coming from random numbers, including an 808 area code, which has nothing to do with New Jersey.

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The Message Looks Official, And That’s the Point

The scam is convincing on purpose. It often includes a formal-looking notice with the New Jersey state seal, references to “court enforcement,” and a list of possible violations like unpaid tolls, parking tickets, or speeding.

There’s usually a sense of urgency baked in. It could be warnings about license suspension, added penalties, or even credit damage. Some versions include a QR code or link telling you to “settle your balance immediately.”

That pressure is exactly how they get people.

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Here’s The Big Red Flag

New Jersey courts do not send traffic violation notices via random text messages. They also won’t ask you to pay fines through a QR code or sketchy link.

READ MORE: DO NOT ANSWER The Scam Calls Circulating In Ventnor

Another giveaway is the fact that message is vague. It doesn’t list a specific ticket, date, or location. It’s just a mix of possible violations to make it feel real.

Why This Text Is Very Dangerous

Scams calls and texts like this don’t just target the careless, they target the concerned, right? Someone who wants to “fix it fast” is more likely to click.

Older residents are especially at risk, since the message looks official and uses legal language that can feel intimidating.

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What You Should Do With The Text Right Now

Delete the text. Don’t click. Don’t scan.

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If you’re unsure, go directly to the official New Jersey court website or call your local municipal court. And if you’ve got parents or grandparents who might fall for this, give them a heads-up, this one is spreading fast.

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes These 7 area codes are most often associated with the 1-ring scam according to Cheapism , so it's best to just avoid answering their calls. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern