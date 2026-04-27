New Study Shows NJ’s Young Residents Are Suffering From Serious “Brain Rot”
New Jersey is emerging as one of the most digitally overstimulated states in the country and the effects may already be showing up in the next generation.
A new index from JuicePlus+ ranks New Jersey at 70.65 out of 100 for “brain rot,” a term used to describe excessive exposure to fast and algorithm-driven digital content. That puts the state well above the national average of 59, and even ahead of nearby New York, which scored 65.98.
How Bad Is NJ's "Brain Rot"?
More than 60% of states fall into high or very high categories, but New Jersey stands 18% above average and it's all driven by intense engagement with social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, along with high gaming activity and widespread internet access.
The data aligns with what many managers and teachers are already noticing. I'm even beginning to see the shift. After years of working with interns, the shift over the past five years is hard to ignore. While younger workers are more comfortable online than ever, there’s often a gap in real-world awareness, attention span, and independent problem-solving.
Digital Overstimulation In NJ
Researchers analyzed a mix of behavioral and lifestyle factors, including youth population levels, screen time, physical activity, reading ability, and online search trends. The goal was to identify where digital overstimulation is most concentrated and where its effects may be most visible.
With teens now spending up to five hours a day on social media and searches for “brain rot” climbing rapidly, the findings point to a growing imbalance.
For New Jersey, the ranking isn’t just data. It seems like we should take it as a warning sign that constant digital exposure may be reshaping how young people think, learn, and function.
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