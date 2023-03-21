The Most Dangerous Time to Drive in New Jersey May Surprise You

The Most Dangerous Time to Drive in New Jersey May Surprise You

Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash

I hate to drive in traffic.

People drive too fast and too close, with little regard for others.

Oh my God! I've just become my parents!

Really, though, traffic can brutal, especially here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

Have you ever been on the road on Saturday mornings along the Shore as rentals switch out? It's brutal. How about late Friday afternoons in the summer as vacationers are heading to Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Cape May, and other Shore Points?

Are these the most dangerous times to be on New Jersey roads?

Actually, no.

Photo by Clark Van Der Beken on Unsplash
loading...

Our friends at The Clunker Junker did some deep diving into statistics from The Center for Disease Control and found the most dangerous time to be on New Jersey roads is between 8 and 9 pm.  You're at a higher risk of an accident during that hour of the evening.

Interestingly, our neighboring states had different "most dangerous" hours. In Pennsylvania, the worst time is 3 - 4 pm. New York, 6 - 7 pm.

The Junker Clunker also determined that Saturday evenings National-Wide were the most dangerous times for fatal accidents. Across the country, Saturdays 9 -10 pm were the worst times to be on the road.

So, please be careful driving, including Saturday nights, and every night, especially between 8 and 9 pm.

SOURCE: The Clunker Junker.

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: driving
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3