New Jersey Police Warn of Possible Danger Today in Garden State

A warning from New Jersey State Police today.

You're urged to drive with extreme caution if you're hitting the roads.

Govs Christie And Cuomo Discuss Security Protocols Against Terrorism Getty Images loading...

Rain hitting roads today creates dangerous situation

Officials with the New Jersey State Police warn drivers to be extremely cautious today.

State Police say rain after a drought can create a hidden danger on roads.

Officials say oils and debris accumulate on dry pavement during dry weather. Without rain to wash them off, they settle into the road's surface.

Once the rain finally hits, it mixes with what's on the road, creating a slick, almost greasy surface.

Add to that, falling leaves that become slippery on the roads, and you have a potentially treacherous situation.

All the slipperiness can work against the grip on your tires, and that's not good.

Bottom line: slow down and drive extra carefully today.

Get our free mobile app

Hurricane Beryl Impacts Texas Coastline Getty Images loading...

Rain should help New Jersey's wildfire situation

The rain should help lessen the fire danger situation across the state.

In Burlington County, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service announced that the Big Rusty Wildfire near Hainesport is 100% contained.

Another fire - in Ocean County - was also reported to be 100% contained.

Be careful out there, New Jersey!

New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters Reports of Mountain Lions in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly