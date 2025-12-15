If you’re heading out this New Year’s Eve anywhere in South Jersey, whether it’s a house party in Linwood, a bar crawl in Sewell, or just Ubering home after dinner, you might be interested to hear there’s actually some good news.

Despite the chaos usually associated with December 31, New Jersey is officially one of the safest states in the country for New Year driving.

New Jersey Ranks 4th Safest For New Year’s Driving

According to new research from the personal injury law firm AutoAccident.com, New Jersey ranks 4th safest in the nation for driving during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The study analyzed a decade of traffic fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration focusing specifically on December 31 and January 1. The results were surprisingly reassuring. New Jersey recorded just 3.01 deaths per one million residents, which is nearly 57% lower than the national average of 6.99 fatalities.

How Safe Is It, Really?

Over the past 10 years, the Garden State recorded only 28 total fatalities across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day combined. Of those...

57.14% were drivers, ranking New Jersey 30th nationally for driver fatalities

35.71% were pedestrians, placing the state 9th highest for pedestrian-related deaths

That pedestrian stat is a reminder to stay alert, especially in walkable downtown areas. Overall, the numbers show NJ drivers are doing something right.

The Northeast dominated the safety rankings, with New Jersey (4th), New Hampshire (3rd), New York (7th), and Massachusetts (10th) all landing in the top 10 safest states.

Last year, the National Safety Council estimated that 179 people nationwide could die during the New Year’s holiday period. Alcohol impairment remained the leading cause.

New Jersey roads may be safer, but smart choices still matter. Celebrate responsibly and plan ahead so we can keep those numbers low heading into 2026.

